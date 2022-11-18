Head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that he anticipates Autry to miss time with a knee injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Autry departed Thursday's contest in Green Bay with an apparent knee injury, and he was ultimately unable to re-enter the game. While the exact severity of the 32-year-old's injury along with his recovery timeline remains uncertain, David Long, Dylan Cole and Rashad Weaver appear like Tennessee's top healthy linebackers at the moment with Harold Landry (knee), Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck), Chance Campbell (knee), Zach Cunningham (elbow) and Bud Dupree (hip) each dealing with injuries of their own. Luckily, the Titans now have an extended rest period before they kick things off against the Bengals in Week 12.