Autry recorded five tackles and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the Saints.

Autry was pacing for a breakout season both in terms of his role and production in 2022, but knee and bicep injuries limited him to only 12 games. He played on 56 percent of snaps in Week 1 against the Saints and started his season by getting plenty of pressure on the quarterback. Autry will serve in a specialized pas-rushing role, though it's possible his workload will expand at some point this season.