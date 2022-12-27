Autry (biceps) recorded seven tackles (five solo), a sack, two pass defenses and a forced fumble in Saturday's Week 16 loss to the Texans.

Autry almost made a big play in the first quarter of the contest, knocking the ball away from Davis Mills as the QB neared the goal line. However, Rex Burkhead recovered the ball in the end zone for a Texans touchdown. Autry's red-zone sack of Mills in the fourth quarter ended with a more positive result, as it pushed Houston back three yards to help force a field-goal attempt. Autry appears to have suffered a biceps injury in the loss and was listed as a DNP in Monday's walkthrough, but he was back on the field in a limited capacity Tuesday, and his status is uncertain for Thursday's clash with the Cowboys.