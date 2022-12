Autry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Autry will miss a third straight game due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 11 against Green Bay. As long as Autry remains out, expect Mario Edwards and DeMarcus Walker to garner more snaps. However, Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, who was activated off IR ahead of Week 13, is also a candidate for increased pass-rushing opportunities while Autry is sidelined.