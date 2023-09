Autry recorded three tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chargers.

Autry was able to corral the opposing quarterback for the second straight week, raising his sack total to 2.5 on the young 2023 campaign. The defensive end has recorded at least 7.5 sacks in three consecutive seasons, but he could be set to challenge his career-high 9 sacks set in both 2018 and 2021 if he keeps up his early season production.