Autry (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Autry will miss his first game of the 2022 season as he recovers from a knee injury he sustained in Week 11 at Green Bay. In the veteran pass rusher's absence, Mario Edwards and DeMarcus Walker should see increased reps on the edge against a shaky Cincinnati offensive line.