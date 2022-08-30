The Titans traded a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Daley and a 2024 seventh-rounder, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tennessee's acquisition of Daley likely indicates that he will slot into a starting role heading into Week 1 against the Giants. The 2019 sixth-round pick started 21 of 34 games over the past three seasons with the Panthers, and he has experience playing both guard spots as well as left tackle over the course of his career. With rookie third-rounder Nicholas Petit-Frere anticipated to play right guard, Daley figures to primarily fill in alongside longtime tackle Taylor Lewan on the left side of the Titans' starting offensive line.