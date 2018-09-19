Titans' Dennis Kelly: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Kelly (illness) sat out Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Kelly was hospitalized last week with a viral infection and was inactive in Week 2. Per the report, head coach Mike Vrabel said that even though Kelly is out of the hospital, he still needs to be cleared by doctors before resuming football activities.
