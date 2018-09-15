Kelly spent at least one night in the hospital as he's dealt with a viral issue, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Kelly started in place of Jack Conklin last week and figures to once again if he's able to play. It's unclear how recently he was hospitalized or what his current status with the illness is. If he's unable to suit up the team will be without their top-three tackles against the potent pass rush of the Texans on Sunday.