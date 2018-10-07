Kelly (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Kelly has been sidelined ever since being forced out of Week 2 action with a viral infection. The Titans have remained relatively mum on Kelly's status, which has led to speculation. The hope is he'll be able to return to the mix within the coming weeks, but given his absence is approaching a month in length, growing suspicions about the prospects of a near-future return seem warranted.