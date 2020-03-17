Play

Kelly has re-signed with the Titans on a three-year, $21 million contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Kelly spent his first four seasons with the Eagles before joining the Titans in 2016. He will now remain in Tennessee for his ninth professional season. The 30-year-old started four of the 15 games he played in 2019 and even caught a pair of touchdown passes in the process.

