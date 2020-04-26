Play

Despite re-signing with the Titans this offseason, Kelly will likely have to compete for the starting right tackle job with first-round pick Isaiah Wilson, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Kelly received a hefty three-year, $21 million contract to remain in Tennessee this offseason and was projected to be the starting right tackle after the departure of Jack Conklin. However, he may be shifted to a reserve role after the selection of Wilson, who should be a strong run blocker from the beginning of his career. A backup role would not be new for Kelly, as he has appeared in 88 games across eight seasons in the NFL but has started just 31 contests.

