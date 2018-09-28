Titans' Dennis Kelly: Ruled out again
Kelly (illness) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Kelly will miss his third straight regular season game due to a viral infection that hospitalized him in Week 2. A timetable for Kelly's recovery remains undisclosed, but he'll work to return to the field and serve as a backup to left tackle Taylor Lewan.
