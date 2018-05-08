Titans' Deontay Burnett: Gets opportunity in Tennesee
Burnett signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Burnett passed on a senior season at USC to pursue a professional career, and while he ended up not being selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, it didn't take him long to find a home. Burnett was the top receiver at USC in 2017 with 86 catches for 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns. The Titans don't currently have the strongest receiving corps, so Burnett does have a somewhat decent shot at making the team's final roster as a slot receiver should he perform well during training camp.
