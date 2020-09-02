Roberson was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice with an apparent knee injury, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Right guard Nate Davis was also carted off during the session, but Davis' injury was quickly ruled to just be cramps. There hasn't been an update on Roberson, and his injury was expected to be more serious regardless. Roberson contributed three sacks on just 29 defensive snaps in 2019, so it'd be disappointing if he was forced to miss time to start the year.