Roberson (knee) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Roberson was unable to suit up in his team's Week 1 win over Denver after suffering a sprained knee late in camp. Given his full participation Wednesday, he'll likely be out there for Week 2 against Jacksonville, albeit in a depth role at linebacker.
