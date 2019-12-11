Play

Roberson is not on the Titans' injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with Houston, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

The 24-year-old linebacker is hoping to make his NFL debut Sunday. Roberson has not played a down of football in 2019 and has been slowed by an illness in recent weeks.

