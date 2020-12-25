site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Derick Roberson: Out for Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Roberson (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's contest against Green Bay, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports.
Roberson logged a limited practice session Thursday and sat out entirely Friday, so he won't be available against the Packers. Will Compton could take on a larger role with Roberson sidelined.
