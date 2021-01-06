site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Derick Roberson: Practices Wednesday
Roberson was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports
Roberson has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury, but he was a full participant at Wednesday's practice and can hopefully suit up for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
