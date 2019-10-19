Play

The Titans promoted Roberson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Roberson joined the Titans in the offseason after going undrafted out of Sam Houston State, and he's spent the entire regular season up to this point on the practice squad. The rookie could be in line to make his NFL debut versus the Chargers on Sunday.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories