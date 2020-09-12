Roberson (knee) was ruled out for the team's Week 1 contest against the Broncos, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Roberson suffered the injury late in camp, and it required he be carted off the field at the time. Given that he has yet to participate at all in practice, it's unclear when Roberson may be able to return to game action.
