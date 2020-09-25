Roberson (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Roberson will miss a third straight game to begin the season. Once he's healthy, he's expected to stick to special teams after the offseason additions of Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney.
