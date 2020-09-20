Roberson (knee) is inactive Week 2 against Jacksonville.
Roberson is a bit of a surprise scratch, as he logged a full week of practice despite still dealing with an offseason knee injury. He'll join fellow outside linebacker Vic Beasley (knee) on the inactive list, leaving Jadeveon Clowney, Harold Landry and Kamalei Correa to man the position.
More News
-
Titans' Derick Roberson: Logs full practice•
-
Titans' Derick Roberson: Ruled out against Broncos•
-
Titans' Derick Roberson: Suffers sprained knee•
-
Titans' Derick Roberson: Exits with apparent knee injury•
-
Titans' Derick Roberson: Not listed on injury report•
-
Titans' Derick Roberson: Won't play Sunday•