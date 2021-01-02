site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Derick Roberson: Sitting out Sunday
Roberson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Roberson didn't practice all week and will consequently miss a second straight game. The 25-year-old linebacker will aim to recover for a potential first-round playoff game.
