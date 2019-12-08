Play

Roberson was ruled out for Sunday's game at Oakland due to an illness, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Roberson was a late addition to the injury report and will be among Sunday's inactives. The undrafted rookie has yet to appear in a game this season, so his absence is unlikely to impact the Titans in Week 14.

