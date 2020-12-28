Henry rushed 23 times for 98 yards in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Packers. He was not targeted in the passing game.

Henry was held in check by Green Bay's defense, which did not allow the league's leading rusher to break off one of his signature big rambles down the field. The fact that 98 yards and a 4.3 yards-per-carry mark is considered a "down game" is just a testament to how dominant the physically-imposing back has been this season. In fact, Henry's managers should be pleased that the runner still received 23 carries in a blowout loss. That commitment to the run offers game script protection for Henry, which is especially valuable for a player that isn't really involved in the passing game. Look for Henry to finish the regular season on a high note Sunday when he takes on the Texans, who he ran all over in their first meeting this year to the tune of 212 yards and two scores.