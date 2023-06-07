Henry, who has spent more time in Nashville this offseason compared to previous years, has been been in town for all six of the Titans' voluntary OTAs, including Tuesday's minicamp, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The Titans' clear-cut top back noted that his increased offseason presence stems from wanting to get up to speed with the team's new offense under coordinator Tim Kelly. "It's a completely new offense, and I'm just coming in here trying to learn everything, and get used to the terminology," Henry noted, while adding "(I wanted) to try and get on it as early as I can and learn (the offense)" and "get some reps in so when I get back, I'll be ready to go in camp." Per Wyatt, the 29-year-old, who logged 349 carries in 16 games in 2022, "looks to be in great shape" at this stage of the offseason, while also looking "smooth running and catching the ball." As the coming season approaches, Henry is poised to maintain his high-volume role in Tennessee's offense, while 2023 third-rounder Tyjae Spears and 2022 fourth-rounder Hassan Haskins are in line to compete for complementary snaps in the team's backfield.