Titans' Derrick Henry: Another leading role on tap
With DeMarco Murray (knee) ruled out for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Patriots, Henry will head the Titans' backfield, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
The 2016 second-rounder rushed for a career-high 156 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and caught both of his targets for 35 yards in last week's 22-21 win over the Chiefs in the wild-card round. Per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com the Titans are inclined to use Henry "quite a bit Saturday to exploit some holes in the Patriots' run defense." Given how well Henry ran during the Titans' initial playoff game, that's a sound approach, though in turn it's expected the New England coaching staff will craft its defensive game plan with containing the Tennessee ground game as its top priority.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Likely to start divisional-round matchup•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Career-high rushing total in playoff debut•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Another start on tap•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Posts 66-yard receiving touchdown in win•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Opportunity knocks in Week 17•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Headed for featured role•
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...