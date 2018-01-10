Titans' Derrick Henry: Another leading role on tap

With DeMarco Murray (knee) ruled out for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Patriots, Henry will head the Titans' backfield, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The 2016 second-rounder rushed for a career-high 156 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and caught both of his targets for 35 yards in last week's 22-21 win over the Chiefs in the wild-card round. Per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com the Titans are inclined to use Henry "quite a bit Saturday to exploit some holes in the Patriots' run defense." Given how well Henry ran during the Titans' initial playoff game, that's a sound approach, though in turn it's expected the New England coaching staff will craft its defensive game plan with containing the Tennessee ground game as its top priority.