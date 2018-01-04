Titans' Derrick Henry: Another start on tap
With DeMarco Murray (knee) ruled out for Saturday's playoff game against the Chiefs, Henry will once again draw the start at running back for the Titans this weekend.
Henry carried 28 times for 51 yards and parlayed his only catch into a 66-yard TD in Week 17's win over the Jaguars, but the 6-foot-3, 247-pound running back was not satisfied with his effort in the contest. "I didn't feel like a workhorse back. I kind of felt soft," Henry said afterward. "I am not really happy about that game at all." With that in mind, Henry is focused on running harder Saturday. He'll be taking aim at a Kansas City defense that allowed an average of 118.1 rushing yards during the regular season.
