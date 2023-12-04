Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Henry is not in concussion protocol, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Henry didn't return to Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Colts after exiting in the fourth quarter to be checked for a concussion, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported after the game concluded that the running back was following the protocol. A day later, however, Vrabel said that Henry won't be subject to the protocol ahead of the Titans' Week 14 game against the Dolphins on Miami, with the coach noting that the three-time Pro Bowler felt fine after going through a workout Monday and hasn't been exhibiting any symptoms of a concussion. Assuming Henry doesn't experience any setbacks within the next few days, he should be ready to return to field as a full participant when the Titans resume practicing Thursday. Before departing the loss to Indianapolis, Henry turned in a quality outing for fantasy managers, carrying 21 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns while adding an 18-yard reception on two targets.