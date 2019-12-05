Titans' Derrick Henry: Back at practice
Henry (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Henry sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to practice, in any capacity, bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Raiders. We'll revisit his status later Thursday to relay whether the running back was listed as a limited or full participant.
