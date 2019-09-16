Titans' Derrick Henry: Barrels into the end zone

Henry ran for 81 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and added 12 yards on two catches during Sunday's 19-17 loss to Indianapolis. He fumbled during the contest, but it wasn't lost.

Henry put the Titans up in the third quarter, flipping into the end zone for a goal-line score. Through two weeks, it's hard to determine whether the Titans offense is the opportunistic attack we saw in Week 1 or the stagnant operation Week 2 showed, but Henry looks like a hot commodity either way with three touchdowns and 252 total yards thus far. It'll be tough to keep that going on a short week against a tough Jaguars defense.