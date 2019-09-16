Titans' Derrick Henry: Barrels into the end zone
Henry ran for 81 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and added 12 yards on two catches during Sunday's 19-17 loss to Indianapolis. He fumbled during the contest, but it wasn't lost.
Henry put the Titans up in the third quarter, flipping into the end zone for a goal-line score. Through two weeks, it's hard to determine whether the Titans offense is the opportunistic attack we saw in Week 1 or the stagnant operation Week 2 showed, but Henry looks like a hot commodity either way with three touchdowns and 252 total yards thus far. It'll be tough to keep that going on a short week against a tough Jaguars defense.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Lucrative outing against Colts•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Eviscerates Cleveland in Week 1•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Feeling good before opener•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: On track for Week 1•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Skipping third preseason contest•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Could make preseason appearance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...