Henry rushed the ball 28 times for 133 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against the Ravens. He added a reception for -1 yards.

Henry relied on volume for the majority of his production, racking up 104 yards on his first 27 attempts of the game. However, he took his 28th carry of the game to the left side of the line before cutting across the middle of the field for a 29-yard game-winning touchdown. With the performance, Henry has surpassed 100 rushing yards for sixth time this season and third time in his last four contests. With workload always on his side, Henry will remain a top-end option even in another tough matchup in Week 12 against the Colts.