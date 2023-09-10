Henry rushed the ball 15 times for 63 yards in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the Saints. He added two receptions on three targets for 56 yards.

Despite facing only a small deficit throughout the game, the Titans surprisingly abandoned the run in the second half, limiting Henry's workload. He made up for that with a few big plays, the longest of which came on a 46-yard gain on a screen pass late in the second quarter, ultimately setting up a field goal. Though his production came in an unexpected way, Henry put together a fine performance and should be more involved in Week 2 against the Chargers.