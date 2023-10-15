Henry recorded 12 carries for 97 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Ravens. He added two receptions for 16 yards.

Henry was held in check for the majority of the day as the Ravens centered their defensive effort around stopping the run. However, he found space on a direct snap early in the third quarter and ripped off a gain of 63 yards to ultimately set up a field goal for the Titans. One possession later, he tallied the team's only touchdown of the day on a 15-yard scamper into the end zone. While he fell short of the century mark on the ground, Henry has now topped 100 total yards or scored a touchdown in four of six contests this season.