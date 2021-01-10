Henry carried the ball 18 times for 40 yards in the team's wild card round loss to the Ravens. He added three receptions for 11 yards.

Henry ran over the Ravens' in the team's divisional-round matchup last postseason, racking up 195 rushing yards. However, this season's matchup was a different story as Henry was limited to 51 total yards, with his longest gain of the day going for just eight yards. It was a sour close to the season after a dominant regular season campaign for Henry during which he racked up over 2,000 yards on the ground. As some consolation, Henry will remain under contract with the Titans in 2021, giving him another chance to contribute to a playoff run.