Henry ran for 116 yards on 31 carries while hauling in all three of his targets for 15 yards during Monday's 16-14 win against the Broncos.

The 2019 NFL rushing champion did not have his most efficient showing on the ground Monday night, grinding his way to 3.7 yards per carry on a massive workload but picking up five first-down gains during the contest. His pass-catching upside was higher than usual in the opener, as Henry's three receptions tied his season-high from 18 regular-season and playoff games during 2019. Upcoming Week 2, Henry will face a Jaguars defense against which he accumulated 203 rushing yards and three rushing scores in two matchups last season.