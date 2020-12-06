Henry carried the ball 15 times for 60 yards in the team's Week 13 loss to the Browns. He added one reception for nine yards.

Henry entered the game having logged three consecutive 100-yard efforts on the ground, but was limited in his impact against the Browns. His ineffectiveness played a key role in the Titans' 38-7 deficit, as he was stuffed on a short fourth-down play on the team's first offensive possession and then lost a fumble on the following drive. Henry did get things going a bit in the second half, racking up several rushes of 10 and nine yards. Despite the disappointing effort, Henry should be in a strong position for a bounceback in Week 14 against Jacksonville.