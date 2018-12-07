Titans' Derrick Henry: Career-best night in win

Henry rushed 17 times for 238 yards and four touchdowns in the Titans' 30-9 win over the Jaguars on Thursday.

Henry's night for the ages came out of nowhere, as he'd failed to even hit 60 rushing yards in any game prior this season and had tallied just 70 combined yards over the prior pair of contests. Henry's impressive size/speed combo was on full display throughout the night, including on his record-tying 99-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The 2016 second-round pick added scoring scampers of three, 16 and 54 yards, allowing him to single-handedly dismantle a surprisingly vulnerable Jaguars defense while setting a new franchise record for single-game rushing yardage. Despite his otherworldly performance Thursday, the division of labor in the Titans backfield between Henry and Dion Lewis will likely remain difficult to trust on a weekly basis for what remains of the regular season. Henry will look to somehow put together a fitting encore in a Week 15 battle against the Giants on Dec. 16.