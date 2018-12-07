Titans' Derrick Henry: Career-best night in win
Henry rushed 17 times for 238 yards and four touchdowns in the Titans' 30-9 win over the Jaguars on Thursday.
Henry's night for the ages came out of nowhere, as he'd failed to even hit 60 rushing yards in any game prior this season and had tallied just 70 combined yards over the prior pair of contests. Henry's impressive size/speed combo was on full display throughout the night, including on his record-tying 99-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The 2016 second-round pick added scoring scampers of three, 16 and 54 yards, allowing him to single-handedly dismantle a surprisingly vulnerable Jaguars defense while setting a new franchise record for single-game rushing yardage. Despite his otherworldly performance Thursday, the division of labor in the Titans backfield between Henry and Dion Lewis will likely remain difficult to trust on a weekly basis for what remains of the regular season. Henry will look to somehow put together a fitting encore in a Week 15 battle against the Giants on Dec. 16.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...