Titans' Derrick Henry: Career-high 92 rushing yards Sunday
Henry rushed 14 times for 92 yards and a touchdown, but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 37-16 win at Jacksonville.
Henry benefited from DeMarco Murray's precautionary second-half exit due to hamstring tightness, setting a new career high in rushing yards. His 17-yard score to make it 16-3 in the third quarter was the first of three Tennessee rushing touchdowns, with tight end Delanie Walker and fullback Jalston Fowler getting the other two from one and three yards out, respectively. Should Murray's injury prove serious enough to keep him out, Henry would make for a strong play even with a tough Seahawks defense in town next week.
