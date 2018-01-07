Titans' Derrick Henry: Career-high rushing total in playoff debut

Henry rushed for a career-high 156 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and caught both of his targets for 35 yards in Saturday's 22-21, wild-card round win over Kansas City.

Henry thought he had a one-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, but it was called back on a false start. He made up for it with a 35-yard scoring scamper early in the fourth, slashing his team's deficit to five points. After Tennessee finally took the lead later in the frame, the power runner sealed the victory by earning first downs with runs of 12 and 22 yards. He had a close call on that final drive with a near-fumble that was taken to the house by the defense, but review conclusively showed that Henry was down before the ball came out. Henry's outplayed DeMarco Murray (knee) on a per-carry basis all season and will likely be leaned on next week in New England regardless of his veteran teammate's status.