Titans' Derrick Henry: Churns out 79 rushing yards in win
Henry rushed 13 times for 79 yards while catching one of two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win at Indianapolis.
Henry accounted for 52 of his team's 77 yards on the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter only to see DeMarco Murray vulture a one-yard touchdown at the end. The second-year running back also sealed the win with a 16-yard run for a first down inside the two-minute warning and ended up with 70 more rushing yards than Murray on one more carry. Murray remains the bigger receiving threat, but the duo is approaching a 50-50 split on the ground.
