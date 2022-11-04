Henry (rest) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Henry kicked off the week with no on-field work Wednesday due to a foot issue, while his absence one day later was related to rest. After a full practice Friday, though, the Titans' top running back is good to go for Week 9 action. Henry could find the going tough versus the Chiefs' third-ranked run defense (92 yards per game).