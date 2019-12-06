Play

Titans' Derrick Henry: Cleared for Sunday

Henry (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Oakland, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Henry followed an LP/LP/FP practice regimen last week as he dealt with a hamstring injury, only to put together his third consecutive game with more than 140 yards on the ground. On this occasion, he didn't practice Wednesday but was a limited participant Thursday before having no cap on his reps to end the week. Henry will seek yet another productive performance Sunday versus a Raiders defense that has surrendered 134.8 yards from scrimmage per game and 13 touchdowns to running backs in 12 contests this season.

