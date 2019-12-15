Play

Titans' Derrick Henry: Cleared to play Sunday

Henry (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Though Henry failed to practice in any capacity this week, all reports heading into Sunday suggested he would be ready to play once game day arrived. Henry's active status confirms as much, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network relayed earlier Sunday that the running back isn't expected to have a "pitch count" in the crucial divisional matchup. Assuming Henry's workload isn't restricted, he should once again make for an elite fantasy option coming off four straight games of more than 100 rushing yards.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories