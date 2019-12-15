Titans' Derrick Henry: Cleared to play Sunday
Henry (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Though Henry failed to practice in any capacity this week, all reports heading into Sunday suggested he would be ready to play once game day arrived. Henry's active status confirms as much, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network relayed earlier Sunday that the running back isn't expected to have a "pitch count" in the crucial divisional matchup. Assuming Henry's workload isn't restricted, he should once again make for an elite fantasy option coming off four straight games of more than 100 rushing yards.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: No 'pitch count' expected•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Likely suiting up Sunday•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Questionable after missing practice•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Not spotted at practice Friday•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Misses practice, but says he's playing•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Injury Report: Playing through it
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 15, with some superstar players facing legitimate...