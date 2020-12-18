Henry (not injury-related) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's home game against the Lions after practicing fully Friday,Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Henry was added to the Titans' practice/injury report after logging a limited session Thursday, but he was a full-go Friday. That paves the way for the fantasy-friendly back, who's coming off a huge game in his team's Week 14 win over the Jaguars, to continue to head Tennessee's backfield Sunday against a beatable Detroit run defense that has allowed an average of 132.8 rushing yards per game to date.