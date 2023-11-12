Henry rushed 11 times for 24 yards and brought in his only target for minus-4 yards in the Titans' 20-6 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Henry's final numbers essentially spell out how frustrating an afternoon it was for the star running back. Henry's rush attempts tied a season low, while his yardage tally was only higher than his Week 3, 20-yard effort versus the Browns. Game script increasingly put a crimp on Henry's opportunities Sunday, and he'll have another tough matchup on the ground versus the Jaguars in a Week 11 divisional road clash.