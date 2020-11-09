Henry rushed the ball 21 times for 68 yards in Week 9 against the Bears.
Henry saw his normal allotment of carries but was held in check by the stout Bears' run defense. He did rip off a 26-yard run that ultimately led to a two-yard touchdown for Jonnu Smith. Aside from the carry, Henry managed to gain only 46 yards on 20 carries and was also shut out in the passing game for the third time this season. Henry is in the midst of a splendid season, but will look for a bounceback performance in Week 10 against the Colts in another tough matchup.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Gashes Bengals in loss•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Scores in Week 7 effort•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Tops 200 yards, wins it in OT•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Two TDs in Tuesday's win•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Week 5 game still scheduled•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Week 4 matchup postponed•