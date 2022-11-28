Henry rushed 17 times for 38 yards and caught all three of his targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals.

Keeping Henry in check on the ground was key to Cincinnati's success in this one, as the star running back mustered his lowest rushing yardage total since Week 2. He made up for the lackluster rushing game by leading the Titans in receiving yards. Most of Henry's yardage came on a 69-catch in the second quarter. He actually fumbled at the end of the play, but teammate Traylon Burks recovered it in the end zone for the game's first touchdown. Up next for Henry and the Titans will be a Week 13 trip to Philadelphia.