The Titans have reportedly re-worked Henry's contract to give the running back a $2 million raise this coming season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes.

Per the report, Henry is now slated to earn $14 million this coming season, while 2023 remains the final year of his contract with the Titans. As Week 1 approaches, the 28-year-old -- who is bouncing back from a foot injury that limited him to eight regular-season games in 2021 -- is firmly entrenched as the Titans' lead back. In that capacity, Henry is in line to log a steady workload this coming season, barring any injury setbacks, with Dontrell Hilliard, Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut on hand to work as complementary options in Tennessee's backfield.